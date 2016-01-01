See All Radiation Oncologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Bittner works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center
    400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bittner?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bittner to family and friends

Dr. Bittner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bittner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD.

About Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1609989714
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathan Bittner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bittner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bittner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bittner works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bittner’s profile.

Dr. Bittner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.