Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University College of Medicine - College Station|TEXAS A&amp;M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bertoldo works at Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology PC in North Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology PC
    1515 N 400 E Ste 105, North Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5736
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Cache Valley Medical Group
    2380 N 400 E Ste A, North Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 271-3509
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Logan Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Utah
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2021
    He has moved to a new office in Logan UT.
    Nathan Bertoldo MD MPH — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertoldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertoldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertoldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertoldo works at Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology PC in North Logan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bertoldo’s profile.

    Dr. Bertoldo has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertoldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertoldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertoldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertoldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertoldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

