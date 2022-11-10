Dr. Nathan Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Berry, MD
Dr. Nathan Berry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Berry Stewart Eye Center2790 SW WILSHIRE BLVD, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 484-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berry is absolutely one of the best Doctors I've ever worked with. My recent lens replacement surgery was a flawless experience. I cannot recall working with a Doctor who truly cares about his patients more than Dr. Berry. If you're needing cataract surgery you should see Dr. Berry even if its out of your way to see him.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1093760332
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Keratitis, Visual Field Defects and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
