Overview

Dr. Nathan Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at GREGORY DOUGLAS,MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.