Dr. Nathan Adams, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Lost Rivers Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital, Star Valley Health and Steele Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at Teton Cancer Institute in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.