Dr. Nathalie Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathalie Nguyen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Adventist Health Physicians Network Glendale- OBGYN1505 Wilson Ter Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8215
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to her office for years now, never an issue with staff or with the doctor. She's a great doctor, knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Nathalie Nguyen, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164866901
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.