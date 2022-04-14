Overview

Dr. Nathalie Michaud, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Sherbrooke, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Michaud works at Nathalie Michaud MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.