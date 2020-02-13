Dr. Nathalie McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathalie McKenzie, MD
Dr. Nathalie McKenzie, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Oncology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 786, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. McKenzie was very professional, caring & compassionate. She is very attentive & considerate of my concerns. I went to her for a second opinion on the need for surgery. She takes her time to answer all questions. I would highly recommend her especially if one is newly diagnosed with cancer. I was impressed with her resume. Office staff, medical assistants & nurses are very friendly & make you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Nathalie McKenzie, MD
- Gynecology
- English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- 2003
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKenzie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenzie speaks French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.