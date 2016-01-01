Dr. Maullin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathalie Maullin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Nathalie Maullin MD A Medical Corporation429 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 699-9859
- 2 2632 Wilshire Blvd Ste 542, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 699-9859
- 3 1158 26th St Pmb 542, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 699-9859
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Education & Certifications
- U Pa
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
