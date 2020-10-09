See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nathalie Marie, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathalie Marie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Marie works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Psychiatry
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 973-1007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 09, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Marie for almost two years now. I was paired with through Legacy Community Health randomly and our relationship has really come to be extremely valuable to me. I have had chronic depression since my teenage years but started experiencing debilitating anxiety in 2016. I had never taken medication before and only done CBT, but it felt like I needed help that CBT wasn't providing. I went to see Dr. Marie and told her about all the trauma in my life and she said that, more than likely, PTSD has rewired some things in my brain over time as studies have shown is possible. I've been on Lexapro now for the time that I've been seeing her in tandem with doing drama therapy and I've made huge strides despite significant set backs like being fired from a job of 3.5 years due to COVID-19. Dr. Marie always validates my feelings, explains the clinical elements of what's going on, and doesn't make me feel judged, belittled, or like I can't understand certain concepts as related
    Juliet Childers — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Nathalie Marie, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730354812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marie works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marie’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

