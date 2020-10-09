Dr. Marie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathalie Marie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathalie Marie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Marie works at
Memorial Psychiatry929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 973-1007
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr. Marie for almost two years now. I was paired with through Legacy Community Health randomly and our relationship has really come to be extremely valuable to me. I have had chronic depression since my teenage years but started experiencing debilitating anxiety in 2016. I had never taken medication before and only done CBT, but it felt like I needed help that CBT wasn't providing. I went to see Dr. Marie and told her about all the trauma in my life and she said that, more than likely, PTSD has rewired some things in my brain over time as studies have shown is possible. I've been on Lexapro now for the time that I've been seeing her in tandem with doing drama therapy and I've made huge strides despite significant set backs like being fired from a job of 3.5 years due to COVID-19. Dr. Marie always validates my feelings, explains the clinical elements of what's going on, and doesn't make me feel judged, belittled, or like I can't understand certain concepts as related
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730354812
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Marie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marie.
