Overview

Dr. Nathalie Koenig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Koenig works at Elite Health Medical Group in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.