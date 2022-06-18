Dr. Nathalie Henderson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathalie Henderson, DMD
Dr. Nathalie Henderson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bartlett, TN.
Dr. Henderson works at
American Family Dentistry Bartlett7519 US Highway 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 589-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My usual dentist had moved to this location, but was out on day of one of my appointments. Dr. Henderson handled my care as if I were her usual patient. I therefore had no problem seeing her for the completion of the work I was having done. She & staff kept me informed on each procedure and took great care and concern in my comfort. Office was clean and efficient. Appointments were handled without delays or over- bookings. Glad to get to know them.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.