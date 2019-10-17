Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathalie Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathalie Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Bayside Endocrinology Inc.390 Toll Gate Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-1485
Athena Rhode Island Hospice LLC10 Dorrance St Ste 700, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 474-3978
- 3 6800 Broken Sound Pkwy NW Ste 150A, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (401) 474-3978
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Campbell for 15+ years. She is a wonderful, caring, intelligent lady who is attentive to my needs and always easy to talk to. I have always recommended others to her. I love her!!
About Dr. Nathalie Campbell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1609872399
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
