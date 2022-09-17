See All Urologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD

Urology
3.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Barnes works at GREGORY DAVID ALBERT MD OFFICE in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nathalie M. Barnes Md.pa
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 303, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-5303
  2. 2
    Delray Medical Center Inc
    5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-5303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Cystometry
Bladder Surgery
Urinary Incontinence
Cystometry
Bladder Surgery

Urinary Incontinence
Cystometry
Bladder Surgery
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Uroflowmetry
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Orchiectomy
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD.

    About Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023018744
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathalie Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes works at GREGORY DAVID ALBERT MD OFFICE in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barnes’s profile.

    Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

