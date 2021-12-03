Dr. Doobay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathalia Doobay, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathalia Doobay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI.
Othopaedic Associates, Inc725 Reservoir Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-3800
Orthopaedic Associates, Inc.2138 Mendon Rd Ste 302, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 334-1060
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Doobays for about a year, & just had a partial foot amputation from diabetic complications. Dr. Doobay practices state-of-the-art Podiatric Medicine & Surgery. She possesses the rare combination of knowledge, compassion, and she listens to my life situation as it relates to my care. She has tailored my treatment program so as to make what could have been, in lesser hands, a painful, very unpleasant experience into one where I look forward to seeing her in follow-up. I am completely confident in her abilities. Beyond that, she is an extremely nice person. I’m never rushed out the door, & my concerns are factored into the overall treatment plan. I am currently recuperating from my surgery, and Dr. Doobay has done everything possible to make my recovery not only successful, but actually pleasant. As a retired Physician & former Orthopaedic Surgeon, I have worked with many doctors, and have observed many more. Dr.Doobay is one of best!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417253782
