Dr. Natesh Lingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natesh Lingam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Lingam works at
Locations
Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC133 S Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-1600
Jean-claud Elie MD15500 19 Mile Rd Ste 360, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 468-1600
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
Alliance Health30795 23 Mile Rd Ste 201, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 421-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. lingam was a godsend to our mother who was 86. his compassion for his patients shows in the way he was always available for our family and coordinated her care with other excellent doctors. I believe he is a rare doctor, very knowledgeable and dedicated to his patients with the bedside manner we all hope to get from a doctor.
About Dr. Natesh Lingam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801005145
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
