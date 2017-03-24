Overview

Dr. Natee Poopat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Poopat works at Inland Ear, Nose and Throat, A Medical Group, Inc. in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.