Dr. Natee Poopat, MD
Dr. Natee Poopat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Poopat works at
M M Kanok A Medical Corporation1030 E Foothill Blvd Ste 101, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-5859
- Casa Colina Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He listens and explains well. Office staff friendly and efficient
About Dr. Natee Poopat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1760492821
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Poopat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poopat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poopat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Poopat has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more.
Dr. Poopat speaks Thai.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Poopat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poopat.
