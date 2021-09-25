Dr. Sparrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natasha Sparrow, DO
Overview
Dr. Natasha Sparrow, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
Pps Providence Epilepsy Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 318C, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Natasha Sparrow is amazing. She really knows what she is doing and she is really nice. God bless her and her family.
About Dr. Natasha Sparrow, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326308339
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
