Dr. Schimmoeller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Schimmoeller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7417Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Mark Goodson Building444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1003, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9268Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schimmoeller?
Dr. Schimmoeller was absolutely incredible. She is extremely well educated and answered all questions I brought to the table while making me feel comfortable with making my decisions. Without a doubt in my mind, I would recommend her to any of my friends and family. With the expertise and personable characteristics, I am very sure she will carry her career as far as she imagines possible.
About Dr. Natasha Schimmoeller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1609135524
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schimmoeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schimmoeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schimmoeller works at
Dr. Schimmoeller has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schimmoeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schimmoeller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimmoeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimmoeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimmoeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.