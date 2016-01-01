See All Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Hematology
Dr. Natasha Savage, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Pathology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Savage works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon

Dr. Natasha Savage, MD
About Dr. Natasha Savage, MD

  • Hematology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1265639827
Education & Certifications

  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • Hematology & Pathology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Primary Care
