Overview

Dr. Natasha Sandy, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Sandy works at Office of Dr Natasha Sandy M.D. in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.