Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ruth works at
Locations
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruth?
Dr. Ruth was very kind and patient. She took time with us and answered all our questions. Wish more doctors had her bedside manner!
About Dr. Natasha Ruth, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447286836
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruth has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruth.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ruth can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.