Overview

Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Pollak works at Temple Health in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.