Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Pollak works at
Locations
-
1
Vna of Greater Philadelphia3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3663
-
2
Ne Radiology Temple7604 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 214-7875
-
3
Temple hospital campus3400 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3663
-
4
Abington/Rydal office1077 Rydal Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 707-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollak?
I contacted Dr Pollak recently to explore the possibility of getting a consult and specialized operation for my sister, who is experiencing a rare disorder. Dr Pollak replied promptly, indicating that she would be pleased to see her. Moreover, as we are non-US residents, she was willing to help make appointment arrangements and of pre-tests to facilitate the process. We are seeking treatment locally, but are encouraged to seek out Dr. Pollak if that option is needed. Thank you, Dr Pollak.
About Dr. Natasha Pollak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700980984
Education & Certifications
- Paparella Ear Head & Neck Institute
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak works at
Dr. Pollak has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.