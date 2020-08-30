Dr. Natasha Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics315 E Elm St Ste 100, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 302-7100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
St Luke's Clinic Pediatrics9850 W St Lukes Dr Ste 270, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 205-7820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Fantastic doctor! Exceptionally thorough on every visit with every patient. Your child's whole health is truly her number one priority.
About Dr. Natasha Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144299678
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.