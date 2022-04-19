Overview

Dr. Natasha McKay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. McKay works at New England Neurosurgcl Assocs in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.