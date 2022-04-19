Dr. Natasha McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha McKay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha McKay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. McKay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New England Neurological Associates175 Carew St Ste 300, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 781-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKay?
I have had 5 surgeries on my spine by 5 different surgeons. I chose Dr McKay for my most recent surgery. It was the most complicated of all my surgeries due to scar tissue, degenerative changes as well as damage from an MVA. Everything went smoothly. She is kind, compassionate and very competent. Spine surgery is never a good thing, that being said I am grateful to Dr. McKay and her team.
About Dr. Natasha McKay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033162235
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay works at
Dr. McKay has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.