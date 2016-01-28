Overview

Dr. Natasha Lujan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lujan works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Adult And Family Medicine in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.