Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.

Dr. Luckey works at Carle Plastic Surgery in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carle Surgicenter
    1702 S Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 326-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carle Foundation Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2021
    I adore Dr. Luckey! She handled my reconstruction after my double mastectomy and it looks amazing! Quite possibly better than the ‘originals’. I was very worried about the final outcome, but her calm demeanor and expertise made me feel like I was in good hands. She really cares about her patients as people who have real worries and concerns. She made me feel at ease at a very, very difficult time. Her work is absolutely beautiful. Everything is symmetrical and my scars are hidden nicely. Her staff feels like family especially Kaylee, and appointments are always on time. I’m so lucky to have found Dr. Luckey and I highly recommend her.
    Angela — Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275733081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern I
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Luckey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luckey works at Carle Plastic Surgery in Champaign, IL. View the full address on Dr. Luckey’s profile.

    Dr. Luckey has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

