Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolomeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kolomeyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Ophthalmology - Glaucoma840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolomeyer?
I have been seeing Dr Kolomeyer for a few years for my glaucoma. She always takes time to explain everything. She is very knowledgeable and very professional.
About Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD
- Optometry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871836577
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolomeyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolomeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolomeyer works at
Dr. Kolomeyer speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolomeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolomeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolomeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolomeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.