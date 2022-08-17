See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD

Optometry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kolomeyer works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Glaucoma in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Ophthalmology - Glaucoma
    840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Nearsightedness
Glaucoma
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 17, 2022
I have been seeing Dr Kolomeyer for a few years for my glaucoma. She always takes time to explain everything. She is very knowledgeable and very professional.
JM — Aug 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD
About Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD

Specialties
  Optometry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Hindi and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1871836577
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Wills Eye Institute
Fellowship
Residency
  New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
Residency
Internship
  UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Natasha Kolomeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Kolomeyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kolomeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kolomeyer works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Glaucoma in Philadelphia, PA.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolomeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolomeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolomeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

