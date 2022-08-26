Dr. Natasha Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Harvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Natasha Harvey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Harvey works at
Locations
Womens Healthfirst LLC600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 120, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 808-8884
AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Bartlett1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 716-7500Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- 3 1931 N Meacham Rd Ste 200A, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 925-0400
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 808-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harvey is an amazing doctor. She listens and is very respectful. She has helped me through a couple issues that I’ve had and I would recommend her 100 times over.
About Dr. Natasha Harvey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902187867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.