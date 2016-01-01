Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flemens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD
Overview
Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Practice2701 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 684-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1831136233
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flemens accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flemens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flemens speaks Creole and French.
