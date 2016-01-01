See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Flemens works at Champaign Dental Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2701 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 684-2229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

    Ambetter
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD
    About Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    28 years of experience
    English, Creole and French
    1831136233
    Education & Certifications

    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Flemens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flemens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flemens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flemens works at Champaign Dental Group in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Flemens’s profile.

    Dr. Flemens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flemens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flemens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flemens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

