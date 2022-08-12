See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Overview

Dr. Natasha Flagg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Flagg works at MultiCare Gig Harbor Primary Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 (253) 530-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 12, 2022
At my most recent appointment with ?Dr. Natasha Flagg I told her that she is exemplary, and I was sincere. For each appointment, after she greets me with her engaging smile, she listens carefully to my explanation of health issues and then effectively asks clarifying questions. She is knowledgeable, competent, and respectful, never rushed, with not only me but also during exams with my 95-year-old mother. We both are very grateful for Dr. Flagg’s excellent care of us.
Kathi — Aug 12, 2022
About Dr. Natasha Flagg, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912389529
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • MultiCare East Pierce Family Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Natasha Flagg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flagg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flagg works at MultiCare Gig Harbor Primary Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Flagg’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flagg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flagg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

