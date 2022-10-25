Dr. Natasha Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Chhabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Chhabra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chhabra works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey1031 McBride Ave Ste D212, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 620-8500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing 2 other gastroenterologists for my diverticulitis , the other doctors just wanted to give me antibiotics and go away, I had my doctor appointment with Dr.Chhabra and she took the time to ask me a ton of questions about what’s going and has already scheduled me for a ct and colonoscopy to find out how bad it is. The other 2 doctors just gave me antibiotics and sent me away. Dr.Chhabra is simply awesome.
About Dr. Natasha Chhabra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013351675
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhabra speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.
