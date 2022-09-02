Dr. Natasha Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Bower, MD
Overview
Dr. Natasha Bower, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bower works at
Locations
Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL - OBGYN1265 VISCAYA PKWY, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-2229Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Physicians Primary Care of Southwest Florida9021 PARK ROYAL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 574-2229Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bower is terrific! She is kind, thorough, and professional. She takes the time to listen and answers every question. Dr. Bower is highly skilled and puts me at ease! I have recommended her to others and they agree!
About Dr. Natasha Bower, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bower has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bower has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.