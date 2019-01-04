Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natasha Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natasha Baron, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Dr. Baron works at
Wise Owl Therapy12-15 Broadway Ste 2A, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 334-2537
Christian Health Care Center301 Sicomac Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (201) 848-5800
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
I’ve never received such excellent care, treatment, feedback and expert guidance throughout my 50 years with different psychiatrists and / or therapists. Dr. Baron identifies quickly and assists the patient in recognizing their responses and behaviors and offers positive coping skills that are plausible. Her expertise in psychopharmacology and prescribing are both prudent and effective. It is obvious she cares genuinely for her patients and I feel confident in her hands.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron works at
