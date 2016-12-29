Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Akhter works at
Locations
1
Brier Creek Nephrology10207 Cerny St Ste 306, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 484-3855
2
Duke University Endocrinology30 Duke Medical Cir # 3633, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 668-1219
3
Duke Endocrine at Brier Creek10211 Alm St # 212, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 405-2341
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Akhter! She is patient, knowledgeable, concise, she genuinely cares for the well being and overall health of her patients, and it shows! She responds quickly when I send her a question or concern. Her bedside manner is second to none! I trust her and would recommend her, absolutely!!!
About Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992967863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
