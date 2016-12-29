See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Akhter works at Brier Creek Vision Care in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brier Creek Nephrology
    10207 Cerny St Ste 306, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 484-3855
  2. 2
    Duke University Endocrinology
    30 Duke Medical Cir # 3633, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 668-1219
  3. 3
    Duke Endocrine at Brier Creek
    10211 Alm St # 212, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 405-2341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2016
    I LOVE Dr. Akhter! She is patient, knowledgeable, concise, she genuinely cares for the well being and overall health of her patients, and it shows! She responds quickly when I send her a question or concern. Her bedside manner is second to none! I trust her and would recommend her, absolutely!!!
    Dianne F. in Cary, NC — Dec 29, 2016
    About Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992967863
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akhter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akhter has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

