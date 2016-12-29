Overview

Dr. Natasha Akhter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Akhter works at Brier Creek Vision Care in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.