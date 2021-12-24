Dr. Natasa Janicic-Kahric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janicic-Kahric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasa Janicic-Kahric, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natasa Janicic-Kahric, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Janicic-Kahric works at
Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks4000 Reservoir Rd NW Ste 232, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 687-2818
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. JANICIC has been my endocrinologist for 15+ years! Dr. J. is very professional, an exceptional communicator that always conveys care and concern! During my appointments she listens thoughtfully, and provides clear concise responses! I know Dr. J. has a huge patient load and also is a professor at Georgetown University but one never feels rushed or as though anything else matters except the appointment and communication exchange that occurs at that moment! She is very responsive through the MedStar patient portal as is her assistant the lovely Latasha!
About Dr. Natasa Janicic-Kahric, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306845748
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Metrowest Med Ctr
- Univ Of Zagreb
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janicic-Kahric has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janicic-Kahric accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janicic-Kahric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janicic-Kahric has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janicic-Kahric on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Janicic-Kahric. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janicic-Kahric.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janicic-Kahric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janicic-Kahric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.