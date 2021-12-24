Overview

Dr. Natasa Janicic-Kahric, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Janicic-Kahric works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.