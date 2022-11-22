See All Registered Nurses in Chicago, IL
Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (154)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD is a Registered Nurse in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Mo-kansas City Sch of Medicine.

Dr. Natarajan works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    625 N Michigan Ave Ste 1810, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 604-5439
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2022
    She was really patient. And wasn't annoyed by my inquisitive nature. I asked a lot of questions. She had thorough answers. she was great!
    K. W. — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • English
    • 1306068200
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ks School Of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University Med Center
    • University of Mo-kansas City Sch of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Natarajan’s profile.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

