Dr. Leibu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD
Overview
Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Canton, GA.
Dr. Leibu works at
Locations
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 490, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 538-2167
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 538-2167
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
How was your appointment with Dr. Leibu?
Dr Leibu was thorough and attentive. He explained my diagnosis in an easy to understand manner and took his time with me. He was kind and considerate of my time. Would recommend to others.
About Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1821470550
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.