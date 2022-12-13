Dr. Natan Yaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natan Yaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Natan Yaker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Cosmetic Surgery Assocs Of Texas4100 W 15th St Ste 106, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Surface Skin Spa! Madi is amazing and she always makes me feel beautiful! Madi is the best and I would not go anywhere else! A very pleasant experience every time!!!
About Dr. Natan Yaker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Hospital
- St Francis Hosp
- Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Yaker speaks Spanish.
