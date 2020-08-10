See All Neurologists in Culver City, CA
Overview

Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Shaoulian works at NEUROLOGY MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY AND NEUROPA in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Neurology Muscular Dystrophy and Neuropa
    4408 SEPULVEDA BLVD, Culver City, CA 90230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-2525

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 10, 2020
    I started getting numbness in my right hand and arm in 2009. It progressed over the years so that in 2020 I could not write or even eat properly. My arm burned and I had no feeling in my fingers. Over the years I had 2 elbow surgeries, 1 neck surgery, multiple injections, and stem cell procedures. I had all but given up when I decided to try Dr. Shaoulian. I live 80 miles from him but felt this might be my last chance at relief so I would make the drive. He tested me more thoroughly then anyone previously and told me I had cipd and that he could treat me with immunoglobulin infusions. He told me I needed treatments for 3 month. After about 3 weeks I started to see improvement and now after 9 treatments the improvement is remarkable. I can eat normally, I can button my shirt and I am using my right hand to help type this review something I previously could not do. Words cannot adequately describe what Dr. Shaoulian has done for me!!! UsefulFunnyCool
    Gene Shore — Aug 10, 2020
    • Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1114926433
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaoulian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaoulian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaoulian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaoulian works at NEUROLOGY MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY AND NEUROPA in Culver City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shaoulian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaoulian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaoulian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaoulian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaoulian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

