Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD
Overview
Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Shaoulian works at
Locations
Neurology Muscular Dystrophy and Neuropa4408 SEPULVEDA BLVD, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 278-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I started getting numbness in my right hand and arm in 2009. It progressed over the years so that in 2020 I could not write or even eat properly. My arm burned and I had no feeling in my fingers. Over the years I had 2 elbow surgeries, 1 neck surgery, multiple injections, and stem cell procedures. I had all but given up when I decided to try Dr. Shaoulian. I live 80 miles from him but felt this might be my last chance at relief so I would make the drive. He tested me more thoroughly then anyone previously and told me I had cipd and that he could treat me with immunoglobulin infusions. He told me I needed treatments for 3 month. After about 3 weeks I started to see improvement and now after 9 treatments the improvement is remarkable. I can eat normally, I can button my shirt and I am using my right hand to help type this review something I previously could not do. Words cannot adequately describe what Dr. Shaoulian has done for me!!! UsefulFunnyCool
About Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1114926433
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
