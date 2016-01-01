Dr. Natan Kraitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natan Kraitman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
Infectious Diseases Associates1425 S Osprey Ave Ste 1, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4046
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natan Kraitman, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1568806222
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraitman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraitman.
