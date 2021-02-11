See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD

Urology
2.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Bar-Chama works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eastside
    635 Madison Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10022
    Mount Sinai Medical Center URO
    5 E 98th St Ste 1272, New York, NY 10029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Male Infertility
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Male Infertility
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 11, 2021
    I was very impressed with Dr Bar-Chama. He made us feel at ease, took his time to make sure we understand all options given our circumstance and had great bed-side manner.
    — Feb 11, 2021
    About Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366426652
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar-Chama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bar-Chama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bar-Chama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bar-Chama works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bar-Chama’s profile.

    Dr. Bar-Chama has seen patients for Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bar-Chama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar-Chama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar-Chama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bar-Chama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bar-Chama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

