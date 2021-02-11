Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar-Chama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Bar-Chama works at
Locations
1
Eastside635 Madison Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 756-5777
2
Mount Sinai Medical Center URO5 E 98th St Ste 1272, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 305-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr Bar-Chama. He made us feel at ease, took his time to make sure we understand all options given our circumstance and had great bed-side manner.
About Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366426652
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bar-Chama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bar-Chama accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bar-Chama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
