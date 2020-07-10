See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (4)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Urovish works at Bone & Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Bone & and Joint Center
    6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7400
  2. 2
    Glen Cove Hospital
    101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 674-7325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Needed to get injections in both wrists. The office is quiet. Waited probably 15 minutes. X-ray was done quick by a pleasant technician. No waiting time at all. Office staff is so professional and polite. Dr. Urovish is knowledgeable, experienced, caring and thoughtful. Patiently explained the procedure, answered all the questions. So thankful for how easy and painless it was. Would recommend Dr. Urovish and will visit again if needed.
    Nally Aleeva — Jul 10, 2020
    About Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023278587
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Urovish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urovish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Urovish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urovish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urovish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urovish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

