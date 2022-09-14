Dr. Natalya Thorevska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorevska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalya Thorevska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalya Thorevska, MD is a Pulmonologist in Avon, CT. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University of Chicago
Dr. Thorevska works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group339 W Main Route 44 St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 524-4550
-
2
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 246-6647
-
3
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 547-1876
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thorevska?
She is very calm, knowledgeable and friendly. I felt I was in very good hands. I'm very particular about my medical care. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Natalya Thorevska, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Ukrainian
- 1689628778
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Dniepropetrovsk Medical Institute
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorevska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorevska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorevska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorevska works at
Dr. Thorevska has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorevska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thorevska speaks Ukrainian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorevska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorevska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorevska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorevska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.