Dr. Natalya Markoff, MD

Rheumatology
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalya Markoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Crimean State Medical Institute and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Markoff works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dept of Orthopedics
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Natalya Markoff, MD

  Rheumatology
  24 years of experience
  English, Russian
  Female
  1164470415
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Crimean State Medical Institute
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Markoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Markoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Markoff works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Markoff's profile.

Dr. Markoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

