Overview

Dr. Natalya Lyadova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They completed their residency with St Cloud Hospital



Dr. Lyadova works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Minnetonka in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.