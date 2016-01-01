Dr. Kishkareva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalya Kishkareva, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalya Kishkareva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Kishkareva works at
Locations
-
1
St. John's Riverside Hospital - Park Care Pavilion2 Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703 Directions (914) 964-7300
-
2
Natalya Kishkareva MD1 Sears Dr Ste 405, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kishkareva?
About Dr. Natalya Kishkareva, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1144248311
Education & Certifications
- VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kishkareva accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishkareva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kishkareva works at
Dr. Kishkareva has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kishkareva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishkareva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishkareva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishkareva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishkareva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.