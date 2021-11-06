Overview

Dr. Natalya Goltyapina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.



Dr. Goltyapina works at Broadway Gynecology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.