Dr. Natalya Goltyapina, DO
Dr. Natalya Goltyapina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Locations
Broadway Gynecology160 Broadway Rm 1107, New York, NY 10038 Directions (929) 387-4995
- 2 27 Whitehall St Fl 7, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 500-1007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Planned Administration Inc
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Goltyapina and her staff are great. I was treated with decorum, respect and she made me feel really comfortable. I would recommend for sure.
About Dr. Natalya Goltyapina, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1578711891
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
