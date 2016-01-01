Dr. Goldshteyn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalya Goldshteyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalya Goldshteyn, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Samara State Med University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Goldshteyn works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalya Goldshteyn, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Samara State Med University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldshteyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldshteyn speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldshteyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.