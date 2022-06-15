See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Natalya Belotserkovskaya, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Natalya Belotserkovskaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Belotserkovskaya works at Grandview Neurology in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Grandview Neurology
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Doctor Belostserkovskaya is a wonderful doctor! She always listens and does a great job! From, Rebecca Ann Jacobs
    Rebecca Ann Jacobs — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Natalya Belotserkovskaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164833323
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
